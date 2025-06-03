President Murmu promulgates ordinance to amend J&K Reservation Act, implements 85% in Ladakh, excluding 10% EWS

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has on June 3 promulgated the ordinance to amend the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reservation Act, in order to implement 85 per cent reservation in Ladakh, excluding the 10 per cent for economically weaker sections (EWS), the Law Ministry has notified on June 2.

The Union Territory of Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation 2025, has been specifically extended to Ladakh UT. It states: “provided that the total percentage of reservation shall in no case exceed 85%, excluding reservation for Economically Weaker Sections.”

The ordinance also amends other provisions of the 2005 Act, including parts on vacancies to be carried forward, reservation in promotions, and reservation in professional institutions. For all these, it specifies that the reservations shall not exceed 85 per cent, excluding 10% reservations for EWS.

According to PRS India, the J&K Reservation Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2023. It amends the J&K Reservation Act, 2004, which provides reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to members of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and other socially and educationally backward classes (OBCs).