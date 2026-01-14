President Droupadi Murmu receives credentials from US Ambassador Sergio Gor, Austria, Trinidad and Tobago envoys

President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, 14 January, received credentials from Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, as well as envoys from Trinidad and Tobago and Austria at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ANI reported.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Sergio Gor assumes charge as US Ambassador On Monday, Sergio Gor was sworn in as the new US Ambassador at the US Embassy in the capital.

Gor told the gathering at the Embassy that he attests to Trump's friendship with PM Modi as "real" and stated that real friends can resolve their differences.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," the news portal quoted him as saying.

"It is great to be here as the United States' Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to take the partnership between our two nations to the next level. This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his last visit to India and also his great friendship with the great Prime Minister of India. I hope the President will be visiting us soon, hopefully in the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2 in the morning, and with the time difference in New Delhi, it might work out pretty well," he added.

He highlighted the importance of the strategic relationship with India and said he intends to pursue an ambitious agenda.

Gor is a well-known American businessman and political operative with experience in various government communication roles. He has served as a Communications and Research Analyst for the Republican National Committee, Director of Outreach for Americans for Limited Government, Press Secretary for Representative Michele Bachmann's office, and Communications Director for Randy Forbes' congressional campaign.