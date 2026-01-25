President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: President to address nation at 7 pm

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: On the eve of India's 77th Republic Day on Sunday, 25 January, President Droupadi Murmu will give her fourth address to the nation at 7 pm, with a live broadcast across the country.

The address will be presented in Hindi first, followed by English and regional languages.

When and where to watch President's address?

President Droupadi Murmu’s Republic Day eve address will be broadcast live on all Doordarshan channels at 7 pm. The speech will be available in Hindi, English, and several regional languages for broader accessibility. Regional channel broadcasts will begin at 9.30 pm

The address will also be broadcast simultaneously on Akashvani. Additionally, the President’s speech will be live-streamed across her official social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube—as well as on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

