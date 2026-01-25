Live Updates

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: President to address nation at 7 pm

India's President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on January 25 at 7 pm for Republic Day. The speech will be broadcast live in various languages on Doordarshan, Akashvani, and social media platforms.

Riya R Alex
Updated25 Jan 2026, 06:53:17 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: President Murmu to address the nation today.
President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: President Murmu to address the nation today.

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: On the eve of India's 77th Republic Day on Sunday, 25 January, President Droupadi Murmu will give her fourth address to the nation at 7 pm, with a live broadcast across the country.

The address will be presented in Hindi first, followed by English and regional languages.

When and where to watch President's address?

President Droupadi Murmu’s Republic Day eve address will be broadcast live on all Doordarshan channels at 7 pm. The speech will be available in Hindi, English, and several regional languages for broader accessibility. Regional channel broadcasts will begin at 9.30 pm

The address will also be broadcast simultaneously on Akashvani. Additionally, the President’s speech will be live-streamed across her official social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube—as well as on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

25 Jan 2026, 06:53:17 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: Address to begin soon

President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day address is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

25 Jan 2026, 06:41:14 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: On social justice

In 2024, Murmu underlined social justice as the top priority of the Narendra Modi-led Central government. “The Modi government has taken numerous initiatives for welfare of SC, ST and marginalised sections. Social justice is the top priority of the Modi government,” she said.

25 Jan 2026, 06:19:54 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: Focus on social justice

In her 2024 speech, Murmu emphasised social justice as the highest priority of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

25 Jan 2026, 06:00:07 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: President 2025 speech

In her 2025 speech, Murmu spoke about ‘one Nation One Election’, asserting that the “plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits”.

25 Jan 2026, 05:48:08 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Eve Address LIVE: When will President's address begin?

President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day address will begin at 7pm on Sunday, 25 January.

