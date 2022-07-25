5) Emphasizing on her journey from a small village to the top position in the country, she said, "I started my life journey from a small tribal village in Odisha. From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college. I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}