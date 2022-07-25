President Droupadi Murmu's top quotes: My election is proof poor in India can fulfil dreams2 min read . 11:33 AM IST
- President Droupadi Murmu's top quotes: 'Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu today addressed the nation after being sworn in as the 15 th President of India. She stated that she was the first President to be born in independant India. The 64-year-old former Jharkhand Governor was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna in the Central Hall of Parliament today. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year-term ended on July 24.
1) In her first address to the country as President, Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.
2) "Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," Murmu said
3)"Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India," Murmu stated in her address.
4)"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added.
5) Emphasizing on her journey from a small village to the top position in the country, she said, "I started my life journey from a small tribal village in Odisha. From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college. I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy."
6) Murmu assured all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount to her.
7) In her speech, the President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.
