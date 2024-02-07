President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi | Video

President of India Droupadi Murmu took a ride on the Delhi metro on Wednesday, 7 February. A video of the same was shared by news agency ANI. President Murmu was flanked by her security officers as she sits gleefully, clad in a yellow saree. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

See the video here

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Droupadi Murmu had said the government is aware of the concerns of the youth regarding irregularities in examinations.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

President Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire in a cracker factory at Harda in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday approved a detailed project report (DPR) for expanding its network to Noida Extension with an interchange station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida West, is home to lakhs of people but lacks government-aided public transport. There have been several demonstrations by locals over the years for metro rail connectivity and bus service in the region.

The DPR of the expansion of the Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector-51 station to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida) was presented before the NMRC's Board for approval. The plan proposed 11 stations on a 17.43-km route with a cost of ₹2991.60 crore, NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said.

The Noida Sector-61 station will serve as an interchange station between the NMRC's Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Blue Line, an officer said.

The proposed corridor will have stations at Noida Sector-61, Sector-70, Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech 4, Greater Noida Sector 2, 3, 10, 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V, the NMRC said.

The project would benefit commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West and Greater Noida via Vikas Marg and Noida-Greater Noida Link Road. It will also help decongest the road traffic along these routes.

