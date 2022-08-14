On Saturday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday hoisted flag the national flag at various high altitude borders across the country under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. It hoisted the national flags at its Border Out Posts located at high altitudes at the 3,488 km near India-China borders across the country and promoted the campaign among the border population as well.

