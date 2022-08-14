President Droupadi Murmu's address to nation will broadcast from 7 pm on Sunday on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi, English and regional languages on regional channels.
For the first time after being elected at the highest constitutional post, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of 76th Independence Day of India today. She was elected as President of India last month.
Her address to nation will broadcast from 7 pm on Sunday on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi, English and regional languages on regional channels, according to news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort tomorrow, August 15.
People across the nation are enthusiastically participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India's independence. It commenced on Saturday and will be continued till August 15.
The central government has kicked off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign yesterday as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga at home to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
The Centre has urged people to hoist the tricolor in their homes from August 13 to 15 to participate in the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence. People who use social media platforms can also participate by changing their profile pictures to that of the National flag.
The government also clarified that there is no restriction on the timing of flag display, a citizen, a private organization or an educational institute can hoist the National flag on all days or occasions. Earlier, the Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the tricolor on all days, except occasions.
PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah along with other senior BJP leaders have already changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the country.
On Saturday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday hoisted flag the national flag at various high altitude borders across the country under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. It hoisted the national flags at its Border Out Posts located at high altitudes at the 3,488 km near India-China borders across the country and promoted the campaign among the border population as well.
Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders also hoisted the Tricolor at various places across the country to commence the campaign.
