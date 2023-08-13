President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day: Check timing, broadcast details here1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The stage is set for the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day of India on 15 August when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the historic Red Fort
President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday, 14 August. In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that the address of the President will be broadcasted from 7:00 PM on Monday through the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version.