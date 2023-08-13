President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday, 14 August. In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that the address of the President will be broadcasted from 7:00 PM on Monday through the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," the statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan added.

The stage is set for the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day of India on 15 August when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the historic Red Fort. PM Modi will then deliver the customary address from the ramparts of the historic monument.

‘Special Guests’ for Independence Day celebrations

The Ministry of Defence informed on Sunday that during the celebrations of Independence Day at the Red Fort, around 1,800 individuals from different vocations are invited as ‘Special Guests’ to attend the celebrations.

The statement released by Ministry said that the 'Special Guests' include over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from farmer producer organizations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana. Moreover, 50 each primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen are also invited on the occasion.

In other preparations, the ministry informed that the government has installed selfie points in 12 different locations dedicated to the different schemes of the government. The locations include National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana, and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.

(With inputs from PTI)