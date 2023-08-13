The statement released by Ministry said that the 'Special Guests' include over 400 sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from farmer producer organizations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana. Moreover, 50 each primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen are also invited on the occasion.