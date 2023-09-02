President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Teachers’ Award on September 5. Details here1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:57 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 on the 75 selected awardees at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 5 September. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had constituted three separate independent national juries of eminent persons to select the teachers.