President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 on the 75 selected awardees at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 5 September. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had constituted three separate independent national juries of eminent persons to select the teachers.

Each awardee will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of ₹50,000, a silver medal and an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Education said that 50 school teachers, 13 college teachers and 12 teachers from the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be honoured this year.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, “The purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students."

The Department of School and Literacy under the Ministry of Education organises the Teachers' Day functions every year to present national awards to the best teachers in the country. The ministry noted that these teachers are selected through a 'rigorous and transparent selection process'.

The award has been extended to teachers from the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the release said.

“With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari)." Education Ministry noted.