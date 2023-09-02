Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Teachers’ Award on September 5. Details here

President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Teachers’ Award on September 5. Details here

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:57 PM IST Livemint

President Murmu to confer National Teachers' Award 2023 on 75 awardees in Delhi on Sept 5th. Award celebrates teachers' contribution and dedication.

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh (File Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 on the 75 selected awardees at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 5 September. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had constituted three separate independent national juries of eminent persons to select the teachers.

Also Read| Happy Onam 2023! ‘May your lives be…’, PM Modi, President Murmu, Kerala CM, and others extend festival greetings

Each awardee will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of 50,000, a silver medal and an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of Education said that 50 school teachers, 13 college teachers and 12 teachers from the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be honoured this year.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, “The purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students."

The Department of School and Literacy under the Ministry of Education organises the Teachers' Day functions every year to present national awards to the best teachers in the country. The ministry noted that these teachers are selected through a 'rigorous and transparent selection process'.

Also Read| ‘Their rich service to the nation…’: PM Modi, President Murmu share condolences on death of 9 army soldiers in Ladakh

The award has been extended to teachers from the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the release said.

“With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari)." Education Ministry noted.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 12:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.