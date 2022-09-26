President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate ₹208-crore rocket engine manufacturing facility in Bengaluru2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 02:03 PM IST
HAL has set up a ₹208 crore rocket engine manufacturing facility that will serve the ISRO.
A ₹208-crore Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) has been established in Bengaluru by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. For the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), it would house the entirety of rocket engine manufacture.