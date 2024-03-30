President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday will present Bharat Ratna to five eminent personalities-Former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, Agronomist MS Swaminathan, and BJP veteran LK Advani at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Four of the five awards this year are posthumous. Advani, 96, is the only one alive.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended five eminent personalities for the Bharat Ratna award. According to ANI news agency, President Murmu will confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday.

Bharat Ratna 2024: India's top civilian award conferred on 5 eminent persons

President Murmu will pay a visit to senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence and confer him with the prestigious award. This was decided keeping in view the ailing health of LK Advani, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources. Advani is a founding BJP member credited with charting the course of its rise through the 1990s. With this, the number of recipients of the prestigious award, instituted in 1954, has risen to 53.

Karpoori Thakur was a champion of backward empowerment. On the other hand, Rao, a Congress veteran, was prime minister from 1991 to 1996 and Chaudhary Charan Singh was one of the pioneers of anti-Congress politics. A Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, Singh became prime minister in 1979-80.

Dr Swaminathan played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture.

MS Swaminathan to be awarded Bharat Ratna: All about the agronomist

About Bharat Ratna

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour conferred for exceptional service towards any field of human endeavour, without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex. The provision of Bharat Ratna was introduced in 1954.

LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna: PM Modi

Upon receiving the award, the recipient is presented with a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President and a medallion. The Bharat Ratna does not come with any monetary grant, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). From 2020-2023, no Bharat Ratna was conferred to anyone.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!