President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday will present Bharat Ratna to five eminent personalities-Former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, Agronomist MS Swaminathan, and BJP veteran LK Advani at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Four of the five awards this year are posthumous. Advani, 96, is the only one alive.