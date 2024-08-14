President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 78th Independence Day. She quoted BR Ambedkar and said, " We must make our ploitical democracy a social democracy as well. Political democracy can't last long unless there lies at the base of it social democracy".
She lauded India's achievement at Paris Olympics 2024 and Indian cricket team's historic win in T20 World Cup. She said she eagerly awaits the launch of the Gaganyaan mission next year.
Here are Top 20 quotes from Droupadi Murmu's speech:
- “We have started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening."
- “Today, on 14th August, the nation is observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, a day to recall partition horrors. As the great nation was divided, millions had to suffer forced migration, lakhs of people lost their lives. A day before we celebrate Independence Day, we recall that unparalled human tragedy and stand with the families that were torn asunder."
- "We are celebrating the 75th year of the Constitution. The journey of the newly independent nation was not without obstacles. Remaining firm on the Constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, we are on a mission to enable India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage."
- “We must remember the words of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. He had rightly said, and I quote, 'We must make our political democracy a social democracy as well. Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy.' The steady progress of political democracy testifies to the progress made towards the consolidation of social democracy."
- “As general elections were held in our country this year, the number of eligible voters stood at nearly 97 crore. This was a historic record, making it the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed. The Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. I thank all officials and security personnel who braved the heat and helped electors. When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India’s successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world."
- “From 2021 to 2024, India has been among the fastest growing major economies, with an average growth rate of 8 percent annually. This has not only put more money in the hands of people, it has also drastically reduced the number of people living below the poverty line."
- “It is a matter of pride for all that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, and we are also poised to become one of the top three economies soon. This has been made possible only by tireless hard work of farmers and workers, by the farsightedness of planners and wealth-creators, and by the visionary leadership."
- “Farmers, our Annadata, have ensured that agricultural production continues to beat expectations. With this, they have contributed immensely to making India self-reliant in agriculture and feed our people."
- “After the successful completion of its G-20 Presidency, India has consolidated its role as the voice of the Global South. India intends to use its influential position to expand the scope of world peace and prosperity."
- “The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality. Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected."
- “…the Government has given equal importance to women’s welfare and women’s empowerment. The budget allocation for this purpose has more than tripled in the last decade. Their participation in the labour force has increased. The most heartening development on this front has been the significant improvement in the sex ratio at birth. A variety of special government schemes have also been designed keeping the women at the centre. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is aimed at ensuring real empowerment of women."
- “Climate change has become a reality….India is proud to be at the forefront of humankind’s battle to save the planet from the worst effects of global warming. I also urge you all to make small but effective changes in your lifestyle and contribute to the cause of dealing with the challenge of climate change."
- “…adopting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita from July this year, we have removed one more relic of the colonial era. The new code is oriented towards ensuring justice for the victims of crime instead of focusing on punishment alone. I see this change as a tribute to the freedom fighters."
- “Cultivating the young minds and creating a new mindset that takes the best of the traditions and the contemporary knowledge is our priority. To this end, the National Education Policy, launched since 2020, has already started showing results. To harness their talent, the government has come up with initiatives to facilitate skilling, employment and other opportunities for them.
- “The Prime Minister’s package of five schemes for employment and skilling will benefit 4.1 crore youth over five years. Under a new initiative of the Government, one crore youth will be doing internship in leading companies over five years. All this will be a foundational contribution towards building Viksit Bharat."
- “In recent years, India has made unprecedented advances in space exploration. Along with you all, I also eagerly look forward to the launch of the Gaganyaan Mission next year, which will take a team of Indian astronauts into space aboard India’s first human spaceflight."
- Our achievements in the field of digital applications, for example, are being used as templates in other countries. In recent years, India has made unprecedented advances in space exploration. "
- “The Indian contingent put up its best efforts in the recently concluded Paris Olympic Games. I appreciate the dedication and hard work of the players. They have inspired the youth. In cricket, India won the T-20 World Cup, to the great joy of a large number of fans. In chess, our prodigies have made the country proud. This is said to be the beginning of an Indian era in chess. In badminton, tennis and other sports, our youngsters are making a mark on the world stage. Their achievements have inspired the next generation too."
- “With the nation all set to celebrate Independence Day, let me once again extend my greetings to you, particularly our brave jawans of Armed Forces who guard our freedom, risking their lives."
- "I also extend my greetings to the members of the judiciary and the civil services, as well as the officials of our missions abroad. My greetings also to our diaspora: You are part of our family, making us proud with your achievements. You are great representatives of India’s culture and heritage. Once again, I wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day!"
