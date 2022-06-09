Presidential Election 2022: Voting to take place on 18 July

Presidential Election 2022: Voting to take place on 18 July1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
- President Ram Nath Kovind's term of office will end on 24 July.
The voting for Presidential elections will take place on 18 July and the counting of votes on 21 July, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on 9 June.
Briefing the media, Kumar said, "A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections 2022. No political party can issue a whip to its members."
President Ram Nath Kovind's term of office will end on 24 July, said the Chief Election Commissioner.
According to Article 62 of the constitution of India, an election for the next President must be held before the completion of the incumbent’s term.
Earlier, the Presidential elections in India in 2017 were held on 17 July and the declaration of the winner was announced three days on 20 July.
In this Presidential election, the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all the States and Union Territories of Delhi as well as Puducherry will also take part in the voting process.
Among other details, CEC Kumar said that the Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer and nomination papers have to be delivered in Delhi and need at least 50 members of the electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders.
Adding more, he said, "The value of the vote of an MP will be 700. Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote."
