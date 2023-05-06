President Murmu stresses on biodiversity conservation, promoting nature-friendly lifestyle

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday emphasized the importance of preserving biodiversity and promoting a nature-friendly lifestyle.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday emphasized the importance of preserving biodiversity and promoting a nature-friendly lifestyle.
During her address at the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on Saturday, Murmu praised the university’s unique identity in higher education and research, as well as its initiative to establish a ‘Sacred Grove’ on campus to conserve tribal practices and cultural traditions.
During her address at the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on Saturday, Murmu praised the university’s unique identity in higher education and research, as well as its initiative to establish a ‘Sacred Grove’ on campus to conserve tribal practices and cultural traditions.
The President highlighted India’s example of an eco-conscious Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) initiative and acknowledged the globally significant Similipal National Park.
The President highlighted India’s example of an eco-conscious Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) initiative and acknowledged the globally significant Similipal National Park.
The President called on students to prioritize not only their own well-being but also the welfare of society and the nation. Her address underscored the crucial role of higher education and research in preserving cultural traditions, promoting biodiversity, and cultivating a nature-friendly and collaborative society.
The President called on students to prioritize not only their own well-being but also the welfare of society and the nation. Her address underscored the crucial role of higher education and research in preserving cultural traditions, promoting biodiversity, and cultivating a nature-friendly and collaborative society.