75th Independence Day: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day. During his address, the President talked about Covid, Olympic winners, Gaganyaan Mission, climate change, J&K, economy, and multiple government initiatives such as affordable housing. He said the second wave of corona is being contained with the efforts of doctors, nurses, health workers, administrators and other Covid warriors.

The President urged all the people to get vaccinated as per protocol as soon as possible and also to motivate others. He also talked about Jammu and Kashmir and urged all the residents, especially the youth, to take advantage of the opportunity created by the government and be proactive in realizing their aspirations through democratic institutions.

Key takeaways of President's speech

- A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the people, especially the youth, of Jammu and Kashmir to utilise this opportunity and work on realising their aspirations through democratic institutions.

- Our democracy is based on the parliamentary system, so Parliament is the temple of our democracy. The inauguration of this new building on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence will be considered as a historic starting point in the development journey of the world's largest democracy.

- The government has launched several schemes to make this special year memorable. 'Gaganyaan Mission' holds special importance in those missions.

- It is a matter of pride for us that India has not only complied with the Paris Climate Agreement, but is also contributing more than it has committed to protect the climate.

- The intensity of the pandemic has come down, but the coronavirus has not yet gone away. We are yet to come out of the devastating effects of its recurrence this year.

- In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, our sportspersons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances. I urge every parent to learn from the families of promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth.

- Our Parliament is the temple of our democracy which provides us highest forum where we discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of our people. It is a matter of great pride for all Indians that our Parliament will soon be housed in a new building.

