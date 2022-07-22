President Kovind all set to bid adieu to Rashtrapati Bhavan2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 07:16 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind 's tenure will end on July 24 and the new President, Droupadi Murmu will take oath on July 25.
President Ram Nath Kovind 's tenure will end on July 24 and the new President, Droupadi Murmu will take oath on July 25.
Listen to this article
President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to bid adieu to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday after completing his successful five-year tenure at the topmost constitutional position of India. Kovind sworn in as India's 14th President on July 25, 2017.