President Kovind appoints La Ganesan as Governor of Manipur

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday appointed senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan as the new governor of Manipur.

The post of the governor had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

