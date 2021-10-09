President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of chief justices to eight high courts in the country. In an order on Saturday, the President also approved transfer of five chief justices to different high courts.

As per the presidential order Rajesh Bindal, Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has been made the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Ranjit V More has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Satish Chandra Sharma, the incumbent Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka, has been made the Chief Justice of Telangana. Prakash Shrivastava has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

RV Malimath, the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh, has been named the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Ritu Raj Awasthi has been appointed as Chief Justice of Karantaka High Court.

Aravind Kumar of Karnataka High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court. Prashant Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Chief Justice AA Kureshi has been transferred from Tripura High Court to Rajasthan High Court. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty has been sent to Tripura High Court from Rajasthan High Court.

Mohammad Rafiq has been appointed as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. He is currently serving as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Biswanath Somadder, incumbent Chief Justice of Meghalaya, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court. AK Goswami will be the new Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh; he was earlier serving as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice N V Ramana said the central government had cleared seven out of 106 names for judgeships in higher judiciary and one for the appointment as the Chief Justice of a High Court out of nine names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium recently.

