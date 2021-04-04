President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed anguish over the killing of soldiers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack saying the nation will never forget their sacrifice.

"The killing of the security personnel while battling Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh is a matter of deep anguish. My condolences to the bereaved families. The nation shares their pain and will never forget this sacrifice," the President tweeted.

At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap.

Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via