President Kovind gives assent to three labour codes

Industries believe that it’s a long-overdue and much-needed reform for improving ease of doing business and attracting investments, while workers unions, opposition political parties and some labour economists believe that labour rights will now be a thing of the past, and the codes are tilted in favour of employers. They argue, even if it creates more jobs, it will not be decent and won't offer wage premium. The union labour ministry, however, has reiterated that the codes balance welfare of workers and employers both.