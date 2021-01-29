President Kovind hails timely intervention to contain pandemic, save millions

The pandemic-led global financial crisis led India to understand its priorities and helped it to become more self-sufficient, especially in healthcare, President Ram Nath Kovind said while addressing members of both Houses of Parliament on Friday.

Kovind said he was satisfied with the government's timely decisions following the covid-19 outbreak which saved millions of lives, and helped contain the pandemic. The president was delivering the customary speech ahead of the start of the Budget session.

“It is a matter of pride for us that today India is running the world's largest vaccination campaign. Both vaccines of this programme are manufactured in India. In this time of crisis, India has provided millions of doses of covid-19 vaccine to many countries while discharging its obligation towards humanity," said Kovind.

India has granted emergency use authorization to two covid-19 vaccines–Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin– for the government’s mass immunization drive.

Kovind also highlighted the benefits of the government's healthcare schemes, which also helped during the covid-19 crisis. Around 15 million poor Indians received free treatment for up to Rs5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). “With this, the poor could save more than Rs30,000 crore. Today, Ayushman scheme can be availed in any of the more than 24,000 hospitals." Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana, 7,000 centers across the country are also getting medicines at very cheap rates, he added.

PM-JAY is the government’s flagship scheme, which aims to bring quality healthcare to around 500 million poor and vulnerable sections of the society across India. PM-JAY also known as “Modicare" is described as the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme. Modi had launched PM-JAY on 23 September, 2018 from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Highlighting the progress in the medical education sector, the president said that in the last six years, there has been an increase of over 50,000 seats for undergraduate and post-graduate medical education. “The government has also approved 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The self-reliant Bharat Abhiyan is not only limited to construction in India, but it is also a campaign to raise the standard of living of every citizen of India, and increase the confidence of all citizens."

In the fight against covid-19, while India saved many lives, the country had to play a heavy price in terms of lives lost, Kovind said. “My predecessor, President Pranab Mukherjee, who was dear to all of us also passed away during the corona period. Six members of Parliament also left us untimely because of it. I pay my humble tribute to all."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via