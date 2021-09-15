President Kovind presents National Florence Nightingale awards to nursing personnel

Pointing to the theme for the International Nurses Day 2021, ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A vision for future healthcare’, the President said that it brings out the central role of nurses in healthcare delivery systems worldwide. Nursing indeed plays a crucial role in addressing multiple health challenges and responding to the health needs of individuals, communities and society. Nurses and midwives are often the first point of contact between the people and the health system. Nurses and midwives not only contribute to meeting the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets, but also towards education, gender sensitisation and economic growth of the nation. They play a fundamental role in the healthcare delivery system and are critical to our healthcare delivery.