NEW DELHI : New Delhi: President of India Thursday gave his assent to an ordinance to effect a 30% salary cut of all parliamentarians including the Prime Minister.

With the approval of the president, the ‘Salaries and Allowance of Ministers Ordinance 2020’ as it is known as come into force immediately, according to a gazette notification.

The union Cabinet on Monday had announced to send an ordinance to the president to cut salary of ministers, and parliamentarians by 30% for a year to step up financial resources in the current covid-19 crisis.

The ordinance reiterated that India like rest of the world is “grappling with Corona virus, which has severe health and economic ramifications for the people of the country" and the pandemic has “shown the importance of expedient relief and assistance"

“…it has become necessary to raise resources by reduction of sumptuary allowances of ministers," the ordinance read.

The ordinance gazette explained that since the parliament is not in session, the “President is satisfied that circumstances exist, which render it necessary for him to take immediate action. Now therefore in exercise of the powers conferred by clause one of Article 123 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to promulgate the following ordinance, the ordinance may be called the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. It shall come into force at once".

On Monday, after a cabinet meeting union minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the decision to bring an ordinance for effect pay cut as a “right signal" and symbol of accountability. The cabinet On 6 April too had announced the suspension of the MP-LAD fund for two years and had announced to channelize its earmarked corpus worth Rs. 7900 to the consolidated fund of India. Suspension of the MP-LAD fund does not need an ordinance.