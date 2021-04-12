In a tweet on April 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said, "President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest."
Before being shifted to AIIMS, Kovind was admitted to the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital in the national capital following complaints of discomfort in chest.
According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to the Kovind’s son and enquired about the President’s health. He also prayed for his well being.
On Monday, Kovind tweeted, "I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army's RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home."
