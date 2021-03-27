NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral ospital in the national capital on Friday, is stable, as per a medical bulletin on Saturday.

The bulletin, however, added that he was being referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi "for further investigation."

On Friday, Kovind, 75, had complained of discomfort in his chest, following which he underwent check-up at the Army Hospital.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bangladesh on an official visit, had spoken to Kovind’s son enquiring after his health, news reports said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the president in the research and referral hospital on Friday, as did union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

