President Kovind's condition stable; referred to AIIMS for more investigations

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral ospital in the national capital on Friday, is stable, as per a medical bulletin on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral ospital in the national capital on Friday, is stable, as per a medical bulletin on Saturday.

On Friday, Kovind, 75, had complained of discomfort in his chest, following which he underwent check-up at the Army Hospital.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bangladesh on an official visit, had spoken to Kovind’s son enquiring after his health, news reports said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the president in the research and referral hospital on Friday, as did union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}