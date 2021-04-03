New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, who underwent a successful bypass surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on 30 March, is recovering well and has been shifted to a special room from the ICU, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet on Saturday.

“President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," the President House tweeted.

The President had on Thursday tweeted about his improving health and thanked doctors and caregivers. “I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I’m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!," Kovind had tweeted.

Prior to AIIMS, 75-year-old Kovind was admitted to the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital on 26 March following complaints of chest discomfort. “Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30," the President House had said in a statement.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via