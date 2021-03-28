President Kovind’s health stable, to undergo bypass surgery on Tuesday

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s health is stable and he is under constant observation of doctors, officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Sunday where he is admitted.

The President House said in an official statement issued on Saturday that the president had been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon on 27 March.

“Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of 30 March, Tuesday. The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the official statement said.

Kovind was admitted to the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital on Friday following complaints of chest discomfort. “Hon’ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," Army Hospital had said in a medical bulletin.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh had spoken to Kovind’s son and enquired about the President’s health. He also prayed for his well-being. Meanwhile, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the hospital to see Kovind on Friday.

“Just visited Rashtrapati Sh Ram Nath Kovind Ji in the Hospital. Hon'ble President was his jovial self and is keeping hale & hearty," Harsh Vardhan tweeted. “The medical team attending to him reaffirmed that he is stable. The country prays for his good health & well being," he said in another tweet.

