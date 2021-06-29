President Kovind says he pays tax amounting to 2.75 lakh per month

President Kovind says he pays tax amounting to ₹2.75 lakh per month1 min read . 06:26 AM IST
Kovind embarked on a journey to Kanpur on a special Presidential train from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on June 25.
President Ram Nath Kovind has said he pays tax amounting ₹2.75 lakh a month.
According to news reports, the president said this in Jhinjhak in Kanpur Dehat district on Friday.
The train made two stop-overs at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the president interacted with his old acquaintances from his school days and the early days of his social service.
Addressing a gathering, Kovind said, "If the president is the highest paid employee of the country, then he also pays taxes. I pay a tax of ₹2.75 lakh a month. But people only talk about my ₹5 lakh salary."
