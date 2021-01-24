President Kovind to address nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Monday on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, according to an official statement. The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of "the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," it said.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan," said the statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.

Due to nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, the Republic Day celebrations will be different this year. There will be no chief guest at the event. The gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year. The spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, officials said. Besides this, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing, they said.

"These decisions have been taken because it is not possible to maintain social distancing while performing group stunts or awardees riding a jeep together during the parade," the official said.

The number of mediapersons invited to the ceremonial event has also been reduced, he added.

A total of 32 tableaux — 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from defence arm — will roll down Rajpath. The contingents will stop at National Stadium this year instead of following the regular route all the way to the Red Fort, officials said.





