President Kovind to address nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day

Due to nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, the Republic Day celebrations will be different this year. There will be no chief guest at the event. The gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year. The spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, officials said. Besides this, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing, they said.

