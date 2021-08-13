Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >President Kovind to address nation tomorrow on eve of 75th Independence Day

President Kovind to address nation tomorrow on eve of 75th Independence Day

This year, the central government has taken up an initiative Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
1 min read . 11:37 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • It would be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast on Doordarshan in Hindi and then in English

On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Saturday. It would be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast on Doordarshan in Hindi and then in English. 

Later, address would be telecasted in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Meanwhile, AIR would be broadcasting the regional language versions at 9.30 pm its respective regional networks.

This year, the central government has taken up an initiative Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12.

For instilling a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion. The passes include Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. 

(With inputs from agencies)

