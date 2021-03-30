Subscribe
Home >News >India >President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS today

President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS today

President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo)
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Before being shifted to AIIMS, Kovind was admitted to the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital in the national capital on Friday following complaints of discomfort in chest

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to undergo a bypass surgery on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was admitted on Saturday.

"Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," an official statement had said on Saturday.

Before being shifted to AIIMS, Kovind was admitted to the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital in the national capital on Friday following complaints of discomfort in chest.

Hospital authorities have maintained that his condition remains stable.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had spoken to the Kovind’s son and enquired about the President’s health. He also prayed for his well being.

Kovind, 75 years old, has continued to perform his duties despite being hospitalised, giving his assent to a Bill that accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government.

