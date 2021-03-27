Subscribe
Home >News >India >President Kovind to undergo planned bypass procedure on Tuesday: Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Kovind to undergo planned bypass procedure on Tuesday: Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Ram Nath Kovind
1 min read . 07:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The president, aged 75, had undergone a health check-up at the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning
  • 'His health is stable,' Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement

President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, on Sarurday after undergoing a health check-up at the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. "His health is stable," stated Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president, aged 75, had undergone a health check-up at the military hospital following a chest discomfort on Friday morning.

"The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin on Saturday.

The hospital had said on Friday, "President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.

The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

