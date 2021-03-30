Subscribe
Home >News >India >President Kovind undergoes bypass surgery at AIIMS, health stable: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Kovind undergoes bypass surgery at AIIMS, health stable: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The surgery was successful, said Rashtrapati Bhawan in a statement
  • He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors, it added

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning at AIIMS, New Delhi. The surgery was successful, said Rashtrapati Bhawan in a statement.

He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors, it added.

The president, aged 75, had undergone a health check-up at the military hospital following a chest discomfort last Friday morning.

"The condition of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi for further investigation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin on Saturday.

The hospital had said on Friday, "President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kovind at the Army hospital on Friday.

The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable and he is being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Saturday.

