Indian President Ram Nath Kovind underwent a successful bypass surgery on Tuesday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

“The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi," Singh tweeted. “I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery," he said in another tweet.

President House earlier on Saturday said in an official statement that the president was shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon on March 27, 2021.

“Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the official statement had said. The president house also tweeted on Friday he has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well, the tweet read.

Prior to AIIMS Kovind was admitted to the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital on Friday following complaints of chest discomfort. The hospital authorities had maintained that his condition stable.

“Hon’ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," Army Hospital had said in a medical bulletin.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had spoken to the Kovind’s son and enquired about the President’s health. He also prayed for his well-being.

75 years old Kovind continued to perform his work duties a day after hospitalisation as he gave his assent to a bill that accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government.

