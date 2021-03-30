President Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery at AIIMS

“Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the official statement had said. The president house also tweeted on Friday he has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well, the tweet read.

