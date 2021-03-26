New Delhi: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind visited the Indian Army Hospital Research and Referral Hospital on Friday following chest discomfort.

“He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," a statement from the Army hospital said.

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

Earlier on Friday, Kovind, 75, had extended greetings to his counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh, on their country's 50th Independence Day.

“On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day. India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of our exemplary and unique bilateral ties," he was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Dhaka to take part in the celebrations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via