President launches Haryana e-ticketing projects, lays foundation stone for medical college

President Murmu said that Gita teaches us to work hard and not worry about result. “Working hard without self-interest is the right path in life. Life becomes meaningful in doing work, renouncing both inaction and desire. To be alike in happiness and sorrow, to accept gain and loss with equal sense, not to be affected by honor or dishonor, and to maintain balance in all circumstances - is very useful message of Gita."

