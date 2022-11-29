President launches Haryana e-ticketing projects, lays foundation stone for medical college

President launches Haryana e-ticketing projects, lays foundation stone for medical college1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Murmu launched the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana, Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities
New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana’, Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities and laid the foundation stone for a medical college and hospital in Sirsa.
Addressing the International Gita Seminar in Haryana, the President said that Shrimad Bhagavadgita and many commentaries are written on it. “They would hardly be written on any other book. Just as Yoga is India’s gift to the entire world community, Gita is the spiritual gift of India to the entire humanity. The Gita is a life code and spiritual beacon for humanity."
President Murmu said that Gita teaches us to work hard and not worry about result. “Working hard without self-interest is the right path in life. Life becomes meaningful in doing work, renouncing both inaction and desire. To be alike in happiness and sorrow, to accept gain and loss with equal sense, not to be affected by honor or dishonor, and to maintain balance in all circumstances - is very useful message of Gita."
“Shrimad Bhagavadgita is a book that promotes fervor in adverse circumstances and communicates hope in depression. This is a life-building book. The organizers of the Mahotsav should make continuous efforts to promote and disseminate the message of Gita. Putting the teachings of Gita into practice is more important," she said.
On the ticketing system and medical college, she said, “These initiatives remind us of the saying in the Gita ‘sarva-bhuta-hite ratāḥ’ which means those engaged in the welfare of all beings deserve the grace of God."
