President launches startup platform ‘herSTART’ for women entrepreneurs

Murmu said the platform dedicated to women entrepreneurs, will not only boost innovation and startup efforts of women entrepreneurs but also prove to be an effective platform in connecting women entrepreneurs with various government and private enterprises.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday launched ‘herSTART’, a startup platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, the president’s secretariat said in a statement.
Addressing a public gathering after the launch, Murmu said the platform dedicated to women entrepreneurs, will not only boost innovation and startup efforts of women entrepreneurs but also prove to be an effective platform in connecting women entrepreneurs with various government and private enterprises.
The initiative will also link women entrepreneurs with various private and government platforms.
The president also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University on the occasion. The include five highs schools for tribals, a boy’s hostel in the Narmada district, and launch of five infrastructure projects of the education department.
Murmu said the foundation stone for strengthening India’s position in science, research and innovation will be built through school education.
This is the president’s first visit to Gujarat. On Monday, Murmu inaugurated or laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹1,330 crore. She also offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram.
