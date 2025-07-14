President Murmu appoints new Governors for Haryana, Goa; Kavinder Gupta appointed as L-G of Ladakh

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the Governor of Haryana, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa and Kavinder Gupta as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The President also accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Who is Kavinder Gupta? Kavinder Gupta who will take over from BD Mishra is a senior BJP Leader from Jammu and Kashmir and served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti.

Who is Brig (Retd) BD Mishra? BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017, news agency ANI reported.

The President appointed the 85-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12, 2023. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Monday.

President nominates four people for Rajya Sabha A day earlier, former Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, veteran social worker C Sadanandan Master, and noted historian Meenakshi Jain were among the other people who were nominated by President Murmu for Rajya Sabha, ANI reported.

Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, was India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh. He served as Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022.