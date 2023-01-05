President Murmu asks MES Officers to use ML, AI in future projects

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asked officers of Military Engineer Services (MES) to make use of cutting-edge technologies including machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in their future projects. The president said this will help in a more efficient design and reduced time frame for construction.
Addressing officer trainees of MES at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu said the construction sector is very dynamic and the technologies are changing very fast.
She added that the sector plays a major role in economic growth and development. She said that MES officers can contribute immensely in developing infrastructure using modern tools of project management.
The president urged them to make use of cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in their future projects. She said that this would help in a more efficient design and reduced time frame for construction.
She said that as young officers in the field of construction, MES officers have a duty to care for the environment also.
“We must move towards increased use of renewable energy for sustainable development. She noted that the MES is greatly contributing in reducing the national carbon footprint by completing a large number of Solar Photovoltaic projects," she added.
Murmu said that they can innovate and use new building materials that protect residents from hazardous chemicals. The overall human well-being increases when surrounded by natural materials.
The president was happy to note that MES has completed the first ever 3D Printed Houses at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. She urged MES officers to try to use more such technologies that are cost effective and help in avoiding wastage. She also urged to promote recycling of materials wherever possible.
“As officers of Military Engineer Services, they would be instrumental in providing rear line engineering support to all the defence arms, that is, Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and other organisations. The dedicated engineering support that they provide to the armed forces enhances their overall performance and keeps them prepared to meet any exigencies," she said.
