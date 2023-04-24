President Murmu stresses women’s role in dairy industry, calls for greater support1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Despite India’s status as the world’s largest milk producer, challenges persist, including increasing milk product demand, fodder quality, climate change, and livestock diseases
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted the significance of women in India’s dairy industry management, stressing the sector’s contribution to women’s self-reliance and socio-economic transformation. Speaking at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) convocation in Karnal, Murmu called for increased educational, training, and skill development opportunities for women.
