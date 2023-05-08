President Murmu condoles loss of lives as houseboat capsizes in Kerala2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:11 AM IST
Twenty people, including women and children, were killed when a houseboat with more than 30 passengers on board capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of this Kerala district on Sunday.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday. She called the mishappening ‘extremely shocking and saddening’.
