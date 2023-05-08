President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday. She called the mishappening ‘extremely shocking and saddening’.

Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, “The tragic loss of lives in the boat mishap at Malappuram, Kerala is extremely shocking and saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the well-being of the survivors."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident in Kerala and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 20 on Sunday night, the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi," said a tweet from th Prime Minister's office on Sunday night.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident in Malappuram, Kerala. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted Vice President Dhankhar.

Twenty people, including women and children, were killed when a houseboat with more than 30 passengers on board capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of this Kerala district on Sunday, the state government said.

Of the 20 bodies, 15 have been identified, the minister added.

Health Minister Veena George has called an emergency meeting following the accident to assess the situation. She instructed that expert treatment be ensured for the injured and the post-mortem process sped up so that the bodies can be released quickly to the next of kin.

(With inputs from agencies)