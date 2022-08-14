World has seen new India rising: President Murmu in address to nation on Independence Day eve3 min read . 07:29 PM IST
- We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too: Droupadi Murmu
In her first, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. India that gained independence from the British rule in 1947, completes 75 years of freedom.
President Murmu during her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day said, “We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too. India can be credited to have helped world discover true potential of democracy".
President Murmu said that by 2047, when Indian completes 100 years of Independence from the colonial British rule, the nation will have realised the dreams of the freedom fighters.
“By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution." she said.
Reiterating how India has fared since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Murmu said, “World has seen new India rising in recent years, more so after outbreak of Covid-19". “When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, India got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world." she added.
The first tribal president of India also praised India's nature of inclusivity and said, “Country's growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing".
President Dorupadi Murmu in her address said," ‘आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव’ मार्च 2021 में दांडी यात्रा की स्मृति को फिर से जीवंत रूप देकर शुरू किया गया। उस युगांतरकारी आंदोलन ने हमारे संघर्ष को विश्व-पटल पर स्थापित किया। उसे सम्मान देकर हमारे इस महोत्सव की शुरुआत की गई। यह महोत्सव भारत की जनता को समर्पित है। (The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was launched in March 2021 by reviving the memory of Dandi Yatra. That epoch-making movement established our struggle on the world stage. Our festival was started by honoring him. This festival is dedicated to the people of India.)"
The second female president of India during her speech also said "Gender inequalities are reducing, women are breaking many glass ceilings, "our daughters are the biggest hope for nation", “In most democratic countries, women had to struggle for a long time to get the right to vote. But from the very beginning of our republic, India adopted universal adult suffrage."
Further she said, “Keyword for India today is compassion for downtrodden, for needy and for those on margin." “ National Education Policy aimed at preparing future generation for next stage of industrial revolution, reconnecting it with heritage." she added.
The celebration had started with the start of August this year. Several cities across the country hosted Tiranga rally on bikes and walking. On 13 August, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was flagged off by the Narendra Modi-led Government.
In a bid to colour the nation in the colours of the national flag on the 75th year of independence, the Prime Minister has urged citizen to hoist the national flag at their homes. The public works department in various cities have lit their roads in the tricolour to join the celebration.
