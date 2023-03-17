New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hailed the progress made by Kerala in empowerment of women and poor, saying it has reflected in the state’s better performance on several Human Development indices.

She said the sex ratio in Kerala is by far the best in the country and also has the highest literacy rate, including women’s literacy.

Murmu said on the parameters of promoting maternal health and preventing infant mortality, Kerala’s performance is the best in the country.

‘’I believe that when women are given important roles in any society, it results in overall betterment of that society. In Kerala, women have been more educated and empowered, which reflects in Kerala’s better performance on several Human Development indices,‘’ the President said.

President Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Kerala at Thiruvananthapuram.

She expressed confidence that the educated and dedicated youth of Kerala would make a huge contribution in making India a developed country during the ‘Amrit-Kaal’.