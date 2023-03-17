President Murmu hails Kerala’s achievement in women empowerment1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- Murmu said on the parameters of promoting maternal health and preventing infant mortality, Kerala’s performance is the best in the country.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hailed the progress made by Kerala in empowerment of women and poor, saying it has reflected in the state’s better performance on several Human Development indices.
