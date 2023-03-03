President Murmu inaugurates 7th International Dharma Dhamma Conference

President Murmu said that the concept of Dharma-Dhamma has been the basic voice of Indian consciousness. “In our tradition it is said, ‘Dharyate anen iti dharmah’, that which supports is dharma. The entire humanity rests on the foundation stone of religion. Progress of individuals and society with the spirit of friendship, compassion and non-violence as well as free from attachment and hatred, has been the main message of Eastern humanism. Personal conduct and social order based on morality is the practical form of Eastern humanism. It has been considered the duty of every person to preserve and strengthen such a system based on morality."