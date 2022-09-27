President Murmu inaugurates HAL’s rocket engine manufacturing facility

New Delhi: President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru
New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru.
The state-of-the-art ICMF, set up over an area of 4,500 square metres houses over 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing cryogenic (CE20) and semi-cryogenic (SE2000) engines of Indian rockets. In 2013, an MoU was signed with Isro for establishing the facility for manufacturing cryogenic engine modules at HAL, Aerospace Division, and it was subsequently amended in 2016 for setting up of ICMF with an investment of ₹208 crore.
The President said that inauguration of the cryogenic facility is a historic moment for HAL and ISRO, and the entire country to have a such state-of-the-art facility to manufacture cryogenic and semi-cryogenic engines. “HAL has contributed immensely to India’s self-reliance in defence. HAL has been the force behind the forces. It has time and again demonstrated its capabilities in research, development and manufacturing of various aircraft platforms."
She further said that HAL and ISRO together contribute to strategic defence and development. Both the organizations have played a major role in the development of various equipment and programmes which have reinforced the security and development of the country.
“By 2047, when we celebrate the 100 years of Independence, the world around us will have changed drastically. Just as we were in no position 25 years ago to imagine the contemporary world, we cannot visualize today how artificial intelligence and automation are going to transform life. We have completed 75 years as an independent country. We are looking ahead at the next 25 years as the period to re-imagine India and make it a developed country. It is our joint responsibility to ensure that the India of 2047 will be a much more prosperous and strong nation," the president added.
The commissioning of all the critical equipment for the manufacturing and assembly requirement has been completed, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL has said, adding that the pre-production activities which involve preparation of the process and quality plans, and drawings, have also commenced. HAL will start realising the modules by March 2023, it said.
HAL Aerospace Division manufactures liquid propellant tanks and launch vehicle structures of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV MK-II), GSLV Mk-III and also stage integration for GSLV MK-II.