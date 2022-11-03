President Murmu inaugurates IIMC North East campus at Mizoram University

President Murmu inaugurates IIMC North East campus at Mizoram University1 min read . 05:41 PM IST
New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the campus of IIMC North East at Mizoram University
“The construction work for the campus began in 2015 and was completed in 2019. The total cost is Rs. 25 crores. The IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication) permanent campus on the 8 acres of land given by Mizoram University has separate Administrative and Academic buildings along with hostels and staff quarters," said the ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a press release.
The campus offers PG Diploma course in English Journalism and also enables its students to secure employments in reputed media organizations across the country through campus placements.
“From the 2022-23 session, the North East Campus is chosen to start PG Diploma Course in Digital Media along with two other Campuses of IIMC. The course is started keeping in view the importance and significance of digital media in the present situation," the ministry added.
The IIMC has institutionalized five regional campuses in different parts of the country.
